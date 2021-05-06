Thirteen-year-old, Treasure Ofuya, whom the police declared missing on Thursday in Delta, has been found.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer at the police command in Delta, DSP Edafe Bright, told newsmen earlier on Thursday that the girl was last seen on April 30 when she left for school in Effurun in the state.

READ ALSO:Police nab 48 suspects over Mile 12 crisis, adopts 24 hours surveillance Giving an update on the girl later on Thursday, DSP Bright said: “missing Treasure Ofuya has been found in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta.

“She is currently with the police and will be reunited with her family soon.’’

Like this: Like Loading...