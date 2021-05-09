Participants at the 2021 Directors of Ecumenism Conference at Ibru Centre, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State

Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba has said the Church of Nigeria is well disposed to work with other churches to accomplish God’s mission. The Primate, who spoke via Zoom, addressed Conference of the Provincial and Diocesan Directors of Ecumenism of the Church of Nigeria at the Ibru Ecumenical Centre, Agbarha-otor. He explained that mission is a team work and that different church denominations need one another.

Tracing the birth of the Church of Nigeria to a Holy Communion service with the Methodist Church on December 25, 1842, Ndukuba said: “The Church of Nigeria is birthed on the maternity of ecumenism. I urge directors not to be afraid of relating with other churches, but be conscious of such relationship and not allow themselves to be derailed.”

The cleric explained that mission lies at the heart of ecumenism and losing focus on mission breeds carnality and politicisation of spiritual matters, which causes dissension and acrimony among ecumenical bodies, and hinders realisation of the Lord’s prayer for unity.

A participant, Assistant Secretary of the All African Council of Churches (AACC), Bar. (Mrs.) Chinelo Anazodo, thanked the Primate on behalf of others, for his admonition and pledged that they would heed his godly counsel and do ecumenism in godly way.

The Church of Nigeria’s national Director of Ecumenism, the Rt. Rev. (Dr) Duke Akamisoko, called the participants to a compound cleaning as a demonstration of community work to impact on the Ibru Centre Community and urged them to always seek to serve and impact on their local communities no matter the position they attain in the society. He directed that the conference should be organised at the provincial and diocesan levels.

The conference featured presentation of papers by Bishops Duke Akamisoko; Chidi Oparaojiaku; Godwin Robinson; Venerables James Lamja; Dennis Egboga; Oliver Ofoegbu and Prof. Durojaiye Adegboye. The directors also shared their experiences and discussed ecumenical challenges.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...