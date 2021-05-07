A mixed martial arts fighter, Ray Elbe, 38, has revealed how he passed out after snapping his penis in a horrific sex injury. He spent a week in hospital after a wild sex session with his girlfriend while on holiday in Malaysia turned into a nightmare

“We got a little bit intimate in the heat of passion, and she happened to be on top of me in this situation,” Ray recalled in a new episode of TLC’s Sex Sent Me To The ER, obtained by Metro.

“Unfortunately, as she went a little bit too high, I slipped out, and when she came back down I was still obviously fully erect, and basically [she] bent me over the top.”

The MMA fighter from Phoenix, Arizona, said he remembered “blood spurting out all over the place” while his penis was completely bent out of shape.

“I’ve had some significant injuries, but as far as the actual pain, and I was in shock at that point, it was brutal,” he said.

“There was so much blood loss that I felt light-headed and then I lost consciousness. I ended up cracking the bottom of my jaw on the floor as I fell.”

Once he regained consciousness, his girlfriend called for an ambulance.

Doctors diagnosed Ray, known as Magical Ray in the ring, with a ruptured urethra and an injured dorsal vein and artery essentially known as a fractured penis.

“Man, it brings tears to your eyes. I don’t care who you are or how tough you are as an individual, it was just a humbling experience,” Ray said.

To save his manhood, Ray says he underwent a grueling 12-hour surgery.

“Essentially, what he did was he cut and peeled the skin down, and went into the two tubes and stitched them back together. I woke up medicated, and literally my testicles were the size of two softballs because all the blood drained down in there. It was black and blue.”

Doctor Jordan Moskoff explained: “The penis is made up of tissue that is very spongy, and when the penis is getting erect, what happens is that tissue fills with blood.

“In the course of sexual activity, if the penis misses where it’s supposed to go and jams, you can actually break that spongy tissue.”

Now, Ray says he is selling pictures of his nasty penis injury to cover the medical costs as his hospital stay set him back more than $6,000.

On his blog, Ray reportedly said he would be “out of action without a steady paycheck for probably the next 8 weeks”.

Ray added that the traumatic sex experience has brought him and his girlfriend closer than before.

“We’re probably always going to be together for life because of this injury,” he said.

“That was the first time I had really experienced a woman that had legitimately and honestly was 100 percent committed to me.”

Janet Osemudiamen