Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship. During the period of Ramadan, cities worldwide light up and prepare for the month of fasting by decorating their houses and shops with colorful lanterns creating a beautiful and magical atmosphere.

According to Dr Nasif Kayed, managing director of the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding, the concept of the lanterns originated in ancient Egypt, during the Fatimid dynasty, when Caliphate Al-Muʿizz li-Dīn Allah arrived the first day of Ramadan, the people and children of Egypt went outside to greet him holding their lanterns.

Before then, lanterns were just used to walk around at night, and to walk to the mosque. But when the Caliph came, the whole community went to welcome him with their lanterns. Since then, it became that the month of Ramadan is more beautiful with lit up lanterns everywhere.

In modern day, with the availability of electricity and technology, lanterns are not really needed as a source of light. Instead, the fanous is used as decoration for popular Ramadan tents, gatherings, and city streets to create a more festive environment that is in tune with the holy month.

The Lantern is not a symbol of Ramadan, but an addition to the festivities. The theme for the fashion collection is inspired by the beauty of Ramadan. The collection features some traditional palette with alluring motifs and elegant embroideries on rich enduring fabric which makes it a perfect fit for any time of the day.

The attire is a mix of modern and traditional wears perfect for any occasion. The range includes warm tones and contemporary designs with a chic Middle Eastern twist, and consists of an array of accessories hand beaded on the fabric to make it unique.

From subtle prints to colourful prints, cultural prints, geometric patterns and arabesque styles, there’s something for everyone to appreciate.

