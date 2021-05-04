Nollywood actor James Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha is set to be tried for five offences, a statement by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, has said.

This development comes after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued legal advice on Tuesday, noting that a prima facie case has been disclosed against Olarenwaju.

It was recommended he should be charged under the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“James (Baba Ijesha) is to be tried under section 135 – indecent treatment of a child- punishable by seven years imprisonment; section 137 – defilement of a child – punishable by life imprisonment; section 261- sexual assault by penetration – punishable by life imprisonment; section 262- attempted sexual assault by penetration – punishable by 14 years imprisonment and section 263 – sexual assault- punishable by three years imprisonment.

“While the state would ensure James’ rights as enshrined in the constitution are upheld, the Ministry of Justice would not relent in its efforts at ensuring that whoever sexually abuses any resident of Lagos is speedily brought to book,” an excerpt of the statement shared by The Nation read.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Baba Ijesha was arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a minor who is reported to be the foster daughter of long-standing comedienne, Princess.

Hameed Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, had earlier said the case will be transferred to the DPP for legal advice.

