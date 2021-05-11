The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced that the Ramadan fast would continue on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday evening by the chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of Sultanate Council in Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu.

According to Abubakar, a report of the National Moonsighting Committee of the NSCIA revealed that no moon was sighted in the country on Tuesday.

He added that the Ramadan fast would reach 30 this year as against preparations earlier made by Muslim faithful to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri on Tuesday in Nigeria

The Sultan, therefore declared Thursday, May 13 as the first day of Shawwal 1442AH and the beginning of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration in the country.

Abubakar urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country.





