Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State. … defaulters will be treated as a security threat, prosecuted By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki IN a bid to checkmate the movement of arms and ammunition within the Abakaliki metropolis, Ebonyi State Government, Tuesday directed the closure of all illegal and private motor parks not expressly approved by the Ministry of Capital City Development.

The Government further directed that all loading and offloading of vehicles within the state capital should only take place in approved public and private motor parks.

In a joint press statement signed by Barr. Chief OnyekachiNwebonyi, Commissioner for Capital City Development and Chief Anthony Oko Ewa, Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Ebonyi State Council, the duo explained that undercover security and precautionary measures were being put in place to avert further security breaches in the state.

According to them: “In view of the rising insecurity in the country, the Ministry of Capital City Development, Ebonyi State, has directed that all loading and offloading of vehicles within the state capital should only take place in approved public and private motor parks.

‘This is in a bid to check movement of arms and ammunition, as well as criminal elements in and out of the state, as undercover security and precautionary measures are being put in place to avert further security breaches in the state. To this end, all illegal and private motor parks not expressly approved by the Ministry of Capital City Development are hereby closed.

Also read: Mayor’s initiative: Children in Addis Ababa to receive expanded early childhood development services “Motorists and travellers are therefore advised to adhere strictly to this directive as anyone found contravening the order will be treated as a security threat and will be prosecuted accordingly. Passengers boarding commercial vehicles or alighting from such vehicles at unauthorized places, that is, any place other than the approved public and private parks will be arrested alongside the drivers.

“Also, parking of vehicles along Afikpo Road, Ogoja Road, Waterworks Road, Nkaliki Road, and Enugu – Abakaliki – Ogoja Expressway are hereby banned. Any vehicle parked along the aforementioned roads, whether serviceable or unserviceable will be confiscated by the Ministry of Capital City Development and the owners prosecuted accordingly.

“It is important to note that parking of heavy-duty vehicles along the street in the capital city is highly prohibited. No truck, lorry, or any form of articulated vehicle is expected to park along the streets for whatever reason. Any such vehicle found along the road or street will be confiscated and the owner or driver prosecuted. The government has designated parks for all forms of commercial and industrial vehicles in the state.

“Tippers and heavy-duty vehicles have their park at Ochudo Centenary City, opposite Margaret Umahi International Market, Abakaliki. There is also a mega park beside Akanu Ibiam Flyover (Spera In Deo), Abakaliki. The ministry in collaboration with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is working out modalities to ensure maximum security in the parks.

“Residents of the capital city are advised to always cooperate with the government by adhering to the directives of the Ministry of Capital City Development which are aimed at making life easier and more comfortable for them. We also advise residents to always alert the ministry in case of unlawful parking of vehicles on the streets.

“These measures are taken in the best interest of the masses. Not only that indiscriminate parking of vehicles along the streets and roads can cause traffic accidents, hoodlums can hide weapons in such vehicles and use them to commit a crime or cause security breaches at odd hours.

“It is important that we join hands to complement the efforts of the state governor, Engr. Chief David Umahi, who is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that the lives and property of every Ebonyian are secure.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...