Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on governors of South Eastern states, including governors of Akwa Ibom and Cross River to unify their positions and find multidimensional solution to the rapidly expanding attacks targeting primarily police formations, which have led to dozens of casualties. The group said the governors of Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states must work out a synergy, an approach to bring all contending groups and political forces together to brainstorming sessions, with the fundamental objectives of unravelling the remote, and immediate causes and circumstances that have led to the spate of attacks against security institutions and formations with a view to finding out what the grievances are to arrive at the best way forward.

“We think that these persistent violent attacks against Police checkpoints and sometimes targeting soldiers are not the types of aggressive conducts only military or police actions can bring to a quick and effective resolution.

These issues demand a multifaceted approach towards analytically and forensically unravelling the faces behind the attacks, find out their political messages or demands and then see if a middle of the road agreement can be worked out to put an end to these incessant attacks.

“This is because the use of military style approach to try to extinguish an asymmetric warfare or urban guerrilla movements that are just about taking shape is not sustainable over a long period of time. The adoption of carrot and stick approach might as well work in seeking a quick end to these cocktails of coordinated violent confrontation against strategic national security assets and forces.”

The group said political leaders in the South East, including the oil rich Rivers State should be magnanimous in granting interviews to the media that won’t progressively lead to escalation of the social crisis and violent attacks against security institutions and operatives in their respective states.

HURIWA, in a statement by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, condemned the reported Friday night’s attacks on three police stations in Rivers State during which unknown gunmen reportedly shot seven policemen dead.

Security sources said at Elimgbu Police Station, the gunmen killed about four policemen, while at Choba Police Station along East-West Road, opposite University of Port Harcourt, two policemen were killed.

The Choba and Elimgbu Police Stations are both in Obio-Akpor Local Council, while one policeman was allegedly killed at Rumuji Police Station, in Emohua Local Council, Rivers State.

Also, unconfirmed numbers of operational vehicles were reportedly burnt. Both Choba and Rumuji Police Stations are located along East-West road.

The spate of attacks on Rumuji, Choba and Elimgbu Police Stations are coming on the heels of 8pm to 6am curfew imposed on the axis and entry towns bordering Rivers.

HURIWA also condemned the attacks at some police stations in Akwa Ibom State, calling on all aggrieved parties and groups to sheath the swords and give dialogues and peace a chance.

