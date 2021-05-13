*Pastor LAZARUS MUOKA By Sam Eyoboka General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazaus Muoka, yesterday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who recently lost his 42-year old son, Dare.

Lazarus, in a statement, said: “On behalf of the Lord’s Chosen ministry, we have expressed Pastor Lazarus Muoka’s most sincere sympathy to The GO of the RCCG, Pastor Adejare Adeboye and the members of the RCCG at the passing away of Pastor Oluwadamilare Adeboye, a son and co-worker in God’s vineyard.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Adeboye donates surgical masks, hand gloves to Lagos govt “We understand how difficult it is to bear the loss of a loved one, but we want you to take consolation in the fact that there is life after death and God being with you, the fortitude to bear the pain is assured.

“In his exhortation to all believers, Apostle Paul asserts to the Thessalonians, ‘For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. This should be enough for our consolation. Please May the joy of the Lord be your strength and comfort all of you during this difficult time in Jesus name.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

