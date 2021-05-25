[FILES] Super Eagles coach and Musa. Photo; TWITTER/NGSUPEREAGLES

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, yesterday, picked Captain Ahmed Musa, Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong and Enyimba duo of goalkeeper John Noble and midfielder, Anayo Iwuala, among 24 players that will battle with Cameroun in an international friendly in Vienna, Austria, next week.



Other players in the squad for the game slated for Friday are regular goalkeepers, Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders Ola Aina and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Abdullahi Shehu, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon and Simy Nwankwo.



Turkey-based former U-20 defender Valentine Ozornwafor, Denmark–based midfielder Frank Onyeka and Lorient FC of France’s Terem Moffi are also included.



Nigeria, who have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times but have been bumped by Cameroun in the final of the competition on three other occasions, defeated the Indomitable Lions 3-0 in a friendly in Belgium in October 2015, and have not lost to the Lions in regulation time since a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Yaoundé on August 27, 1989. In the full team are goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC) and Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands).





Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); and Valentine Ozornwafor (Galatasaray FC, Turkey).



Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark) and Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars FC); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium) and Simy Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy).



