Samuel Chukwueze LiveScore.com through their partnership with LaLiga recently hosted an interaction with LaLiga Santander and Villarreal CF player, Samuel Chukwueze, on a range of topics. Victor Ogunyinka brings excerpts from the interview session where he talked about football, his journey in LaLiga.

First memories in sport as a child For me, it was about street football, street tournaments when I was growing up. I can remember when I was eight years old, I used to play with the older kids who would choose me for their team. When I used to dribble past two or three people, they used to knock me on the head, so those are the memories I have from when I was growing up.

What age you believed in making professional career in football I think that was when I was 14 years old, when I went to the Iber Cup. I won the highest goal scorer at the tournament, playing against young players from European teams Sevilla FC and RCD Espanyol, that was when I realised, I can take this football thing seriously.

Football idols growing up When I was young in Nigeria, I remember I loved watching Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu. Every kid in Nigeria was watching them and these two were two of my idols growing up.

Advice to prospective footballers in Nigeria The only advice I should give them is work and be disciplined, both on the field and off it. That is the most important thing, to focus on where they are heading. They should forget about wanting to get money and instead focus on wanting to work hard. If they do this, everything else will follow.

Your first appearance in Nigeria The day I heard from somebody, ‘you are invited to the national team of Nigeria’, I didn’t believe it the first time. I called my Mum and told her ‘Mum, I’ve been invited to the national team’, and she was so proud. I called my brother, and he was so happy too. It was a great moment; it was a dream come true for me. I had only just broken in to the first team at Villarreal CF and they invited me, I couldn’t believe it. It was just amazing!

Why Umuahia is rich on all fronts All of my heart is in Umuahia, I think that Umuahia is in The Bible. This state is in The Bible because God blessed this place, He blessed Umuahia, that is why it is amazing and great people come from that place.

LaLiga Santander After 3 seasons in LaLiga, any change? I think it has changed so much, coming from Nigeria to come and play in Europe at Villarreal CF. Before I saw football as entitlement just to play how I want, attack, dribble, to entertain the fans. Now I think I understand what it means to be tactically disciplined, knowing when to attack, when to defend. I think my overall understanding of the game has changed a huge amount.

Most talented teammate at Villarreal CF It has to be Santi Cazorla, he is a fantastic player who can play so well with both feet. He is special and very very talented.

ALSO READ: Samuel Chukwueze is league assist king Teams that sprung surprises in LaLiga this season I would say Cádiz CF and Atlético de Madrid are two teams I have been surprised by this year. Cádiz CF in particular, they have some really good players. They won at the Alfredo Di Stéfano against Real Madrid C.F. and they also won against FC Barcelona, two teams that it is great to win against. I think they are actually very good both tactically and also how they play.

Youngster to watch out for in LaLiga Satander There are so many good players in LaLiga. You have Bryan Gil, Ansu Fati, and Yeremi Pino at Villarreal CF. For me, I would choose Yeremi – he’s a fantastic player. He’s a young lad, he has the speed and the talent, and importantly he is working very hard.

Standout out performer in LaLiga Santander this season For me, I am going to say my teammate Gerard Moreno, he has been amazing since LaLiga re-started. He has scored so many goals and always plays very well.

Paint a picture on your ideal footballer I’m going to choose Zinedine Zidane for the football brain, Cristiano Ronaldo for the strength and Lionel Messi for the feet.

Birthday wish I’d like you to tell me that I am going to win the UEFA Europa League, just tell me that! I want to win the UEFA Europa League, thanks!

Vanguard News Nigeria

