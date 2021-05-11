…As Osinbajo, IBB, Gani Adams condole Adeboye over son’s death By Dapo Akinrefon & Johnbosco Agbakwuru Temiloluwa Adeboye, widow of the late Pastor Dare Adeboye, said her husband was not afraid of death, adding that she was sure Dare is in heaven. Temiloluwa asaid this at the Evening of Worship and Tributes, which held at the RCCG, House of Favour, Redemption Camp.

She said: “Pastor Dare, my husband, was a wonderful person. He was amazing in every sense of the way. I do not mourn him at all; I weep because he left me. He slept, he did not die. And I know, I am sure, because on the resurrection morning, he will rise again and we will see him in glory.

“I am sure because he was saved. I am sure because he believed in Christ; his salvation was sure, it was certain.

“He said ‘if I die today, I know I am fulfilled. I have done what the Lord has asked me to do’. He was not afraid of death. He was not afraid. It is not a matter of time but how well, and he lived a good life, he lived to the glory of God. He lived, he served God. His life was dedicated to Christ and that is why I am sure that he is in heaven. I am sure that he made it. And I want to say brethren, today, if you are not sure of your salvation; if you are not sure that if you sleep tonight, you might not wake up tomorrow, you are not sure of where you will be in eternity. If you have not yet given your life to Christ, if you are here today to see because you heard. Yes, it is true; he is sleeping in the Lord but are you sure of yourself, are you sure of where you will be? Are you sure of where you will be?”

Dare represented future of Christian Ministry— Osinbajo

In his tribute, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said that the late Pastor Dare was a representative of the future of Christian Ministry.

Osinbanjo, in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said Pastor Dare lived a life filled with zeal, speed, and emphasized what was important and needed to be done at the right time.

His tribute was read at a service of songs that was held this afternoon at the Redemption Camp by Pastor Bisi Akande, Pastor in Charge of Lagos Region 35, although Osinbajo was in attendance at the event alongside his wife, Pastor Dolapo Osinbajo.

Describing the attributes of Pastor Dare, the Vice President stated that “he knew what was important to do and to emphasize and he worked very hard, everywhere, with the zeal and speed of one who knew that we don’t have all day.”

He said: “He understood the dynamics and urgency of reaching young people with the gospel, especially because of their fundamental role in the sustainable growth of the church of God.”

According to him, Pastor Dare was in many ways, a representative of the future of Christian Ministry, “a new generation birthed in a period of great turbulence in ideas and doctrines, a surfeit of distractions, but committed to ensuring that the unvarnished gospel is preached to that generation.”

He further said that despite the late pastor’s position of privilege, “he was deeply and unpretentiously respectful, not just of elders and those in authority, but of everyone, even his subordinates.”

IBB, Gani Adams condole Adeboye over son’s death

Meanwhile, former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, condoled with Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the son of his son, Dare, asking him to take heart in the grace that God Almighty can provide.

READ ALSO: Dare Adeboye: Osinbajo, Ogun Gov, CAN President among earliest callers at RCCG Camp Babangida, in a statement conveying his good wishes to Adeboye, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I convey my condolence to you and your family over the sudden death of your 42 years old son, Dare. The news came to me as a rude shock, but one cannot question the Almighty God for his decisions in our lives. As mere mortals, we await our appointment with God at any point in time.

“It is not a thing we have any control of, once it is time, only God has the ultimate decision, irrespective of age. But the death of a young man would naturally hurt us, as one would expect our children to be around to organise our funeral. It is painful and very agonising to hear of this sad loss.

Similarly, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, expressed shock that the shining light of the young Adeboye went dim at such a younger age when his spiritual strength was needed most.

Adams said: “I was short of words when the news broke out that we lost Pastor Oluwadare Adeboye. It was one loss too many and I feel pained that we lost the younger Adeboye at such a time when he was still active in the service of the lord.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...