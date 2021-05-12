“My attention has been drawn to a publication made by a certain David Hundeyin on Social Media platforms that Davok Suites , 58, Unit G/S.9 Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo Akwa Ibom State belongs to Ekaette Akpabio, wife of Godswill Akpabio.

“Ordinary, I would have excused this ignorance since ownership of any property or Hotel in a Government Estate is verifiably open to public knowledge,” she said.

“It is rather unfortunate that in Akwa Ibom, sponsored blackmail against my family has been the order of the day in these past years! I do not know the self- seeking interest David Hundeyin wishes to serve by linking the gruesome murder of Ini Umoren to my family.

“I do not own Davok Suites. I am not a shareholder. I do not also know who owns Davok Suites neither do I know anybody whose name is Kufre Effiong – who is a staff of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. Kufre Effiong does not work for my dear husband Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“I urge all well- meaning Nigerians to ignore this blackmail, and the smear campaign on the reputation of my family.”