Breaking NewsCrimePolitics

My purported link with Akwa Ibom job seeker, Ini Umoren’s death, pure blackmail – Mrs Akpabio

By
0
Akpabio
Views: Visits 64

Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, wife to the honourable minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has refuted claims that she owns Davok Suites, a hotel in Akwa Ibom State where serial rapist and killer, Frank Uduak Akpan, fresh from murdering job seeker, Ini Umoren, met an aide to her husband.


Davos Suites

A twitter user, David Hundeyin had revealed that Akpan, fresh from murdering Umoren, had immediately gone to Davos Suites to meet with Kufre Effiong, an aide of the minister.

In addition, an online news platform, revealed that Frank Akpan placed a call to SP Ezeugo less than a minute after receiving a text message from Kufre Effiong while still physically located at the hotel which is in Ewet Housing Estate in the State.

This prompted Hundeyin to wonder at which important personality’s payroll Akpan is on.

However, Mrs Akpabio has not only refuted ownership of the hotel,  she also refuted claims that Kufre Effiong, a purported staff of the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, works for her husband.


Kufre Ekanem

She termed Hundeyin’s allegation as a smear campaign aimed at ruining the reputation of her family.

“My attention has been drawn to a publication made by a certain David Hundeyin  on Social Media platforms that Davok Suites , 58, Unit G/S.9 Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo Akwa Ibom State belongs to Ekaette Akpabio, wife of Godswill Akpabio.
“Ordinary, I would have excused this  ignorance since ownership of  any property or Hotel in a Government Estate  is verifiably open to public knowledge,” she said.
“It is rather unfortunate that  in Akwa Ibom,  sponsored blackmail against  my family has been the order of the day in these past years! I do not know the self- seeking interest David Hundeyin wishes to serve  by linking the gruesome murder of  Ini Umoren to my family.
“I do not  own Davok Suites. I  am not a shareholder. I do not also know who owns Davok Suites neither do I know anybody whose name  is Kufre Effiong – who is a staff of the  Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. Kufre Effiong does not work for my dear husband Senator Godswill Akpabio.
“I urge  all well- meaning Nigerians to ignore this blackmail, and the smear campaign on the reputation of my family.”

Africa: AU Commissioner Assures AFL More Support

Previous article

Africa: Chair Of AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat Strongly Condemns The Bombardments In The Gaza

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News