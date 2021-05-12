Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, wife to the honourable minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has refuted claims that she owns Davok Suites, a hotel in Akwa Ibom State where serial rapist and killer, Frank Uduak Akpan, fresh from murdering job seeker, Ini Umoren, met an aide to her husband.
A twitter user, David Hundeyin had revealed that Akpan, fresh from murdering Umoren, had immediately gone to Davos Suites to meet with Kufre Effiong, an aide of the minister.
In addition, an online news platform, revealed that Frank Akpan placed a call to SP Ezeugo less than a minute after receiving a text message from Kufre Effiong while still physically located at the hotel which is in Ewet Housing Estate in the State.
This prompted Hundeyin to wonder at which important personality’s payroll Akpan is on.
However, Mrs Akpabio has not only refuted ownership of the hotel, she also refuted claims that Kufre Effiong, a purported staff of the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, works for her husband.
She termed Hundeyin’s allegation as a smear campaign aimed at ruining the reputation of her family.
“My attention has been drawn to a publication made by a certain David Hundeyin on Social Media platforms that Davok Suites , 58, Unit G/S.9 Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo Akwa Ibom State belongs to Ekaette Akpabio, wife of Godswill Akpabio.
“Ordinary, I would have excused this ignorance since ownership of any property or Hotel in a Government Estate is verifiably open to public knowledge,” she said.
“It is rather unfortunate that in Akwa Ibom, sponsored blackmail against my family has been the order of the day in these past years! I do not know the self- seeking interest David Hundeyin wishes to serve by linking the gruesome murder of Ini Umoren to my family.
“I do not own Davok Suites. I am not a shareholder. I do not also know who owns Davok Suites neither do I know anybody whose name is Kufre Effiong – who is a staff of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. Kufre Effiong does not work for my dear husband Senator Godswill Akpabio.
“I urge all well- meaning Nigerians to ignore this blackmail, and the smear campaign on the reputation of my family.”
