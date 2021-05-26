Myanmar sentences 28 rioters to 20 years for setting fire to Chinese-invested companies

Myanmar Photo:VCG

Myanmar’s official media reported on Wednesday that the country’s military court on Monday sentenced 28 people to 20 years in prison with hard labor after they set fire to Chinese-invested companies in Yangon, according to China Central Television (CCTV), China’s state broadcaster.

Eighteen of the 28 suspects are at large and are wanted by the military court, the report said.

A total of 32 Chinese-invested factories have been vandalized in attacks in Yangon, Myanmar, with property losses reaching 240 million yuan ($36.89 million), the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar told the Global Times on March 15, after perpetrators in Yangon smashed, looted and burned Chinese factories on March 14.

Two Chinese employees were injured in the attacks with no fatalities, the embassy said.

Global Times

Like this: Like Loading...