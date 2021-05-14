Fashion shows help create interest among the public to spread awareness, especially fashion enthusiasts about new arrivals in design and style. These shows also help to draw attention to latest designs and trends.

To further spread this awareness, Mykmary Fashion House, organisers of the Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards, has announced the date for the 2021 edition of its anticipated award, which is schedule to hold on Saturday, August 28, at Bespoke Event Centre, 4th Roundabout, Chisco bus stop, Lekki, Lagos.

The organisers, therefore, called on fashion brands and alike including high-end fashion retailers, enthusiasts, influencers, designers and entrepreneurs to come and show their designs in order to get people more interested in their business. Interested participants can register online via www.mykmary.com/register.

Mykmary is a contemporary fashion brand that is aimed to bridge the gap between Nigerian fashion brands and the international market.



Related

Like this: Like Loading...