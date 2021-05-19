By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, said it would not be deterred from performing its role as an opposition party on account of the invitation extended to some of its officials by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The anti-graft body had on Tuesday wrote PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, urging him to release the party’s national auditor, national organizing secretary, and Director of Finance for questioning on a petition brought before it by former Edo state Commissioner of Information, Kassim Afegbua, alleging the non-disclosure of N10 billion accrual to the party from the sale of nomination forms for the 2019 general elections, among other alleged financial misconduct.

In its official reaction by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the party, the PDP insisted that it “did not raise the sum of N10 billion being frivolously bandied in some quarters as proceeds from the sale of nomination forms.”

The statement read: “The PDP restates that every expenditure by the National Working Committee, NWC, had always been in line with the budget approved by the Party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, and in keeping with political parties financial due process.

READ ALSO: Senate approves deployment of 5G network in Nigeria “We further affirm that we have over the years submitted our audited accounts in line with statutory requirements and practice.

“However, as a responsible and public-spirited political party, we have honoured the invitation extended to our officials by the commission and we urge all party members, our teeming supporters across the nation, and members of the public to remain calm.

“PDP assures that it will not succumb to any form of blackmail and political intimidation but will continue in its role of providing constructive opposition as well as being the national platform for all Nigerians in their rally to rescue and secure our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...