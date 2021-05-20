Barely a month after a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Kazeem Afegbua, petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, asking the agency to scrutinise the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee on financial misappropriation, the anti graft agency has responded by inviting party officials for questioning.

In the letter of invitation dated May 17, 2021, and addressed to Secondus, the EFCC said the need to obtain certain clarification from the party has become imperative as officials of the party need to respond to allegations of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of funds and fraud.

The agency, however, requested the party’s National chairman to release the party’s National Auditor, National Organising Secretary and Director of Finance to report at the EFCC headquarters from May 19th to 21st 2021.

The agency also requested the national officers to honor the invitation with relevant documents relating to sole of forms into the party’s elective positions from January 2017 to date.

Kazeem had in his petition alleged that much of the financial transactions of the PDP under Prince Uche Secondus has been shrouded in mystery, accusing the leadership of deliberate attempt to shortchange the party in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

Secondus however denied the allegation and filed a N1 billion suit against Afegbua.

