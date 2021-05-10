The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, NTTF, has staked N4.5m for the 2021 National Championships scheduled for May 18 to 22 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, Punch reports.

According to the breakdown of the prize money for the five-day tournament, winners in men and women’s singles events will earn N250,000 each, while U-21 and cadet champions take home N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

Winners in team and doubles events will get N200,000 and N100,000 respectively, with quarter-finalists in each event earning a minimum of N50,000 each.

Also, the national technical crew will be present to identify talents that will be invited to national camp in junior and senior categories.

Twelve events will be contested for by the players in the cadet, U-21, men, women and veteran divisions.

Already, winner of the women’s singles event of the just-concluded Aso Championship, Fatimo Bello, has vowed to continue her dominance at national level.

“I’m coming to Lagos to give my best because there are no pushovers in the game anymore. Everybody wants to become the champion, but it is a bit tougher to remain on top,” Bello, who claimed the singles title in Abuja and the 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City, said.

In a related development, the fourth Luik Tennis and Recreation Club Members Tennis League ended at the weekend at the club’s courts in Lekki, Lagos with former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, the star attraction.

The 1994 AFCON winner played an exhibition match against another celebrity, Dare Art-Alade, shortly before the final matches in the men and women’s singles events.

Okocha and Art-Alade were cheered on by fans during the entertaining exhibition match.

In the men’s singles, Emelie Okika defeated Rume Dubre 7-5, 6-2 to lift the title, while Betsy Eze defeated Mobolaji Ogundairo in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to win the women’s singles event.

The most explosive match of the day was the men’s doubles final between Rume Dubre/Godwin Kienka and Tope Aremu/Bayo Oguntunde.

After losing the first set 6-4, Dubre and Kienka won the second set 6-3, before going ahead to win the tough decider 11-9.

Manager of Luik Tennis Recreation Club, Joseph Ogar, said, “We’ve had loads of fun during the tournament. People were eager to play and the excitement was wonderful because of the bragging rights and the love of the game.

“I want to thank our sponsors – Nigeria Breweries Limited under brand, Amstel, ARM Pensions and Redbull- they were really supportive. We are happy and hope the next edition will be better.”

Janet Osemudiamen