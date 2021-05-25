By Cynthia Alo The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has honoured notable Nigerians in both the private and public sector as well as outstanding organisations at its 60th anniversary yesterday.

In a statement made available to the media, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha led other awardees as they converged on the International Conference Centre in Abuja to brainstorm on a new path for the private sector.

READ ALSOIndia bans use of ‘Indian variant of COVID-19’ on social media The event, under the chairmanship of Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, was designed to encourage individuals and organisations who in their different ways have contributed to the economy despite the setback occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemics and also serve as a rendezvous for major stakeholders of the business Community.

In her remarks, President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, said that this is coming at a time when the country is facing various challenges. According to her, with the tremendous accomplishments by the awardees, the event inspires and encourages all Nigerians to regain their confidence and return back to the culture of excellence in every aspect of their endeavors.

In the line up of the awardees are the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, President of the African Development Bank (ADB); Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Mrs. Amina J. Mohammed, CEO and Co-founder of Flutterwave ; Olugbenga Agboola, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, “King Sunny Ade” among others .

