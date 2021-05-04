The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“The Nigerian Air Force, in response to credible intelligence, neutralized a group of bandits congregating in a location to carry out attacks in Birnin Gwari LGA on Monday, May 3,” he said.

Aruwan said the state government had received intelligence on bandits congregating at the outskirts of Kugu in Birnin Gwari LGA on Sunday.

According to him, the LGA is also proximal to some villages in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

“On receipt of the intelligence, which was dispatched to the military and other security agencies for further confirmation and action, the NAF component of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) mobilized for armed reconnaissance,” he said.

The first mission, he said, was conducted over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Kuriga, Polewire, Gagafada, Manini, Udawa, Labi, Buruku and adjoining settlements.

“The target location was acquired and the bandits were engaged and neutralized accordingly at the outskirts of Kugu village.

“In a second mission, armed reconnaissance was carried out over the Kaduna-Abuja road, Olam Company, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire, Rijana, Kateri and Jere. Normal human and vehicular movements were observed,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, thanked the air component and all the agencies involved in the successful missions.





