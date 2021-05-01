By Chioma Obinna The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday approved the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

This is coming a few months after it gave authorisation for the use of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jabs in the country.

Announcing this at a press conference in Lagos, the Director-General of NAFDAC Mojisola Adeyeye explained that the pfizer-Bio Tech vaccine was for emergency use only.

She added that the vaccine can now be stored between -15 to -25 equivalent to freezer temperature.

