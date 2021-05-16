Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control – NAFDAC

Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Northeast zone, yesterday, destroyed medical and pharmaceutical items valued at over N515m. This was as NAFDAC boss, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, alerted of existing fake COVID-19 vaccines, urging the public to be wary of “spurious and counterfeit vaccines and other regulated products.” The burnt items, according to Adeyeye, who led the destruction in Gombe, included “fake, counterfeit, substandard, expired and unwholesome regulated products.”

Represented by the agency’s Deputy Director, Josephine Daliyim, Adeyeye said: “Our surveillance and enforcement systems in NAFDAC are continually being improved and strengthened. NAFDAC is now customer-focused and country-dedicated in achieving its mandate.

“The products being destroyed, today, are made up of substandard, fake and falsely labelled medicines, unwholesome food products, cosmetics and other counterfeit unsafe NAFDAC regulated products, seized from manufacturers, exporters, importers and distributors.

“Also included in the exercise were expired drugs voluntarily handed over by compliant companies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Trade Unions, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and National Association of Proprietary and Patent Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED).”

The NAFDAC boss said the destruction would eliminate the risk of the marked drugs’ re-entry into the Nigerian market. She promised to sustain the symbiotic relationship with security agencies and sister agencies, such as the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and NDLEA, among others.

“NAFDAC solicits the support and cooperation of the public, corporate bodies, religious leaders, traditional rulers, health practitioners, the media and all stakeholders in our efforts to eradicate the menace of drug and substance abuse.”



