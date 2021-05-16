The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Saturday, destroyed various categories of harmful products worth about N515.7 million in Gombe.

Speaking at the venue of the exercise, Prof. Christianah Adeyeye, the Director General (DG) of NAFDAC, said the items were from the six states in the North-East.

Adeyeye said the products destroyed were made up of substandard, fake and falsely labelled unwholesome food products and chemical.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the product destroyed included antibiotics, anti hypertensive, anti diabetic and anti malaria drugs.

READ ALSO: Economists evaluate Nigeria-China currency swap Others were spaghetti, vegetable oil, non alcoholic beverages, body cream, fake insecticide and fertilisers, among others.

The DG, represented by Mrs Josephine Dalym, Coordinator, NAFDAC, Bauchi State, said the destruction of the products would no doubt eliminate the risk of their reintroduction into Nigerian markets.

She gave the assurance that NAFDAC ‘s collaboration with other regulatory agencies and stakeholders would be sustained to rid the region of fake and harmful products.

Adeyeye also drew the attention of the public to the presence of counterfeited COVID-19 vaccine in the continent.

She appealed to the general public to cooperate with NAFDAC in its effort to eradicate the menace of drug and substance abuse from society.

Mr Gonzuk Bedima, the NAFDAC Coordinator in Gombe State, in his address of welcome, said there was synergy between NAFDAC and other regulatory agencies in the state.

He further called for continued support which he said would go a long way in regulating circulation of unwholesome products in the market.

“Let’s join our hands together to save lives and have zero tolerance of unwholesome, fake and counterfeited products,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...