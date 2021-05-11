Awaits pronouncement on admissibility of foreign pilgrims

Following the pronouncement by Saudi authorities that the 2021 will hold, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said it is still awaiting further communication on admissibility of foreign pilgrims.

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had yesterday announced its plan to hold the hajj ritual this year in a manner that ensures preserving health and safety of pilgrims.

It, however, did not mention whether foreign pilgrims would be allowed to attend.

Last year, the kingdom had organised an exceptional hajj season with a limited number of domestic pilgrims as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Spokesperson of NAHCON, Fatima Usara, stated yesterday that although no mention was made on the admissibility of foreign pilgrims for the hajj season by the kingdom, the commission was optimistic that the Saudi government would open its doors for international pilgrimage this year.

Usara, therefore, urged Nigerian intending pilgrims from the country to exercise patience while remaining prayerful for positive outcome.

She said: “If there are indeed plans for international pilgrims to participate, NAHCON is optimistic that Nigerian hajj hopefuls will have slots, even if with conditions. This is because, thus far, Nigerians have been part of those admitted for Umrah and Nigeria has not been among countries barred from travelling to Saudi Arabia.

“Hence, NAHCON leadership reassures the general public, particularly registered intending pilgrims, that in its tradition, the commission will adhere strictly to those measures and guidelines that will be stipulated by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“NAHCON is, therefore, charging other hajj stakeholders and hopefuls to be ready to comply in order to ease the process for the country and host country such that will pave way for a successful hajj operation despite time constraints.”





