The Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan (second left), during the review, of the harmonised guidelines for the National Medical Team in Abuja

As the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) awaits further communication on specific measures and organisational plans for the 2021 Hajj exercise, the commission has enjoined the leadership of the National Medical Team and representatives of States Pilgrims Welfare Boards of the Federation to review and adopt harmonised guidelines for the National Medical Team. The Commissioner of Planning, Research, Statistics and Library Services, Sheikh Sulaiman Momoh, said the commission is particular about the health of the pilgrims with regards to the pandemic, which has affected the whole world.

He therefore demanded the SPWB and the NMT to partner to explore all options that will ensure NAHCON achieves the goal of providing necessary health aid to the Nigerian pilgrim in the face of emerging challenges.

The Commissioner PRSILS also requested the NMT leadership to advise the commission on when it should procure Drugs and Consumables for Onshore and Offshore, as they should be readily available since Hajj is hopefully around the corner.

The Commissioner reiterated that rules, regulations and policies are good when they add value to set conditions, therefore the team should be flexible on how it can assist the pilgrims, depending on what they will meet on ground at arrival.

Head of the committee for reviewing and harmonising guidelines of National Medical Team guidelines, Alhaji R. Abdulsalam, said that they have done all necessary reviews and came up with resolutions for deliberation by stakeholders. The ultimate aim is to lead to smooth implementation and adoption of the harmonised guidelines.

Director FCT Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Danmallam, made a case for environmental Health workers who will now form part of the team.

He explained that among the conditions they should fulfill include registering with the West African Health Examination Board (WAHEB).

Danmallam added that the main role of the environmental health workers should be environmental inspections of Pilgrims accommodation.

The Director Finance and Accounts, Alhaji Babagana Kaigama informed that the commission has adequate provision for procurement of both onshore and offshore drugs, and has made adequate provision for the team as well.

Present at the meeting were: Alhaji Abubakar Pawa Dembo, Alhaji Idris Almakura, Alhaji Muhammed Nasiru Danmallam, Dr. Usman Galadima, Dr. Salanke, Dr. Ibrahim Maikore, Hajiya Wafiyyah Mustapha, and other committee members.

