Naira Marley Publicly Chastised After Discussing His Sexual Fantasy

Controversial Nigerian artiste, Naira Marley, has been publicly chastised after he discussed his sexual fantasy on social media.

The musician on Thursday said he wants to “have sex with mother and daughter together one day.” This comment has generated lots of reactions from many Nigerians, celebrities included.

However, after he made this statement and was criticised, he went ahead to call those who criticised him, hypocrites. Defending his action, he says he has a “right to threesome”, as long as it’s “consensual and legal”.

He went ahead to drop some series of tweets to defend his fantasy.

I have d right to threesome, as long as it’s consensual and legal.

— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) May 20, 2021

They tell you to be yourself but when u be yourself they’re quick to judge u.

— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) May 20, 2021

Maybe my thoughts are wild

— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) May 20, 2021

On Instagram, he shared other crazy fantasies he has, then added that if not that he fears God and doesn’t want to go to hell, he’d “do and undo”.

Below are some reactions to his tweets and Instagram posts:

Naira Marley is despicable… 😑

— Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) May 20, 2021

Naira Marley has a daughter?

See bah!

There’s a difference between Daddy, Father and Papa.

There are some things money cannot change!

No 1 is madness.

— 👑 🕊 S.A.L.A.K.O 👨‍💻 📈 (@UnkleAyo) May 20, 2021

Naira Marley is a bad influence to the youth. How can a public figure write that disgusting words. Seriously people should mind who they follow and celebrate.

— UniQue-Cisca🌸 (@ciscakuff) May 21, 2021

All of you following me and telling me that what Naira Marley said isn’t that bad, that I should rest. I’m gonna Unfollow you lot. Because it seems you and Marley have the same mind. Tufiakwa.

— Adaeze Sherleen Ilo (@sher_leen) May 21, 2021

