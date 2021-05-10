In an effort to create jobs and add value to crops produced in the country, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has disclosed a plan to establish a Garri processing plant in Ogun State.

The Executive Secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Ogun state Governor Dr Dapo Abiodun, stated that the Cassava packaging plant would complement the Integrated Farm Estates to be established in the three senatorial zones of the state.

He added that the farm estate would comprise of different agricultural activities which include farming, processing and packaging areas, commodity market, residential areas, and schools.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed them to create employment and achieve food security to which they are running projects in different states and Ogun state has been slated to be one of the pilot states.

“NALDA integrated Farm Estate is going to be sighted in the 3 senatorial zones in the state and the Integrated Farm Estate is a concept that takes in everything from production to processing to packaging and marketing and it would also have residential areas for farmers,” Ikonne said. “Your Excellency NALDA would be requesting you to provide the lands suitable for this project and as soon as the land is made available NALDA would commence work.”

Ikonne noted that NALDA is sighting the Gaari processing plant in the state being the largest producer of Cassava, assuring the governor of plans to off-take the packaged produce such that it would encourage the farmers to produce more knowing there would be a reward.

The ES further disclosed plans to provide intensive 2 weeks of training for 200 selected agricultural graduates in the states on soil testing techniques and extension services adding that NALDA would provide them with soil test kits and implements to collect soil samples from where they can generate income.

On his part, governor of Ogun State, Dr. Dapo Abiodun commended NALDA for choosing his state as one of the pilot states for the Integrated Farm Estates, a gesture he said would further complement the state’s Agripreneur drive aimed at creating employment for the youths of the state.

Abiodun stated that his state decided to key into Buhari’s agricultural drive because the state the industrial hub of the country and raw materials are needed to sustain these industries.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...