*Arrests 30 year old woman,rescues 4 children By Joseph Erunke ABUJA–THE National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons,NAPTIP,has said its operatives arrested a member of a notorious child trafficking syndicate said to specialized in trafficking children for begging within the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency,in a statement,Monday,named the arrested member of the notorious syndicate as Mrs. Blessing Nnena Eze,said to be 30 years old.

A total of 4 stolen children believed to be from different parents were also recovered from the suspect and many other children still believe to be at large,"the statement released by the agency's Head, Press and Public Relations Unit,Stella Nezan,said.

It read further:”The development represents a major feat in the Agency’s determination to curtail incidence of Child Trafficking especially within the Nation’s capital.

,The agency has also commenced manhunt for one suspect named Mama Chioma from Enugu, in Enugu State, said to be in possession of another 4 of the trafficked Children. She is suspected to be the major supplier that specializes in bringing the children and distributing them to other members of the gang.

“The suspect in the custody of the Agency and the one at large, are said to be engaged in trafficking of children age ranges from 6 months to 1 year old from different parts of the Country to Abuja and using them to solicit alms from unsuspecting members of the public in busy highbrow areas of Abuja.

“The arrest of the suspect followed a tip – off from a media partner who alerted the Agency of the activities of the suspect especially around the popular AYA busy bus terminal, Abuja.

It would be recalled that following an increased reported cases of trafficking of children for begging in Abuja, Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has ordered an improved surveillance in the notable spots especially within the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

“Speaking on the situation, the NAPTIP boss described the trafficking of children for alms begging as height of wickedness saying that all members of the syndicate will surely be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“This is a wicked act that must be condemned by all. These innocent children are exposed to the harsh weather condition by the traffickers who shade them like wares by the roadside soliciting for money to satisfy their own selfish desire.

“We shall surely fish out the fleeing members of the syndicate and they shall face the full wrath of the law”, she said.

The NAPTIP Director General called on parent to keep eyes on their children in order to prevent them from being trafficked by those individuals who parade villages and hamlet offering to help parents in time of needs.”

