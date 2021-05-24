By Joseph Erunke, Abuja The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, said its operatives arrested a member of a notorious child trafficking syndicate said to specialize in trafficking children for begging within the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency in a statement, Monday, named the arrested member of the notorious syndicate as 30-year old Mrs. Blessing Nnena Eze.

” A total of 4 stolen children believed to be from different parents were also recovered from the suspect and many other children still believed to be at large,” the statement released by the agency’s Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Stella Nezan, said.

It read further: “The development represents a major feat in the Agency’s determination to curtail the incidence of Child Trafficking especially within the Nation’s capital.

ALSO READ: Over 100 killed in Benue as militia gangs sack four Council Wards in Katsina-Ala LGA The agency has also commenced a manhunt for one suspect named Mama Chioma from Enugu, in Enugu State, said to be in possession of another 4 of the trafficked children. She is suspected to be the major supplier that specializes in bringing the children and distributing them to other members of the gang.

“The suspect in the custody of the Agency and the one at large, are said to be engaged in trafficking of children age ranges from 6 months to 1 year old from different parts of the Country to Abuja and using them to solicit alms from unsuspecting members of the public in busy highbrow areas of Abuja.

“The arrest of the suspect followed a tip-off from a media partner who alerted the Agency of the activities of the suspect especially around the popular AYA busy bus terminal, Abuja.

ALSO READ: Security of Nigerians is my first concern, Buhari tells visiting CAR President It would be recalled that following increased reported cases of trafficking of children for begging in Abuja, Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has ordered improved surveillance in the notable spots especially within the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

“Speaking on the situation, the NAPTIP boss described the trafficking of children for alms begging as the height of wickedness saying that all members of the syndicate will surely be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“This is a wicked act that must be condemned by all. These innocent children are exposed to the harsh weather condition by the traffickers who shade them like wares by the roadside soliciting for money to satisfy their own selfish desire.

“We shall surely fish out the fleeing members of the syndicate and they shall face the full wrath of the law”, she said.

The NAPTIP Director-General called on parents to keep eyes on their children in order to prevent them from being trafficked by those individuals who parade villages and hamlet offering to help parents in time of needs.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

