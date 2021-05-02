Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Agbashi, Kadarko and Agyaragu primary schools have fled their camps due to absence of security operatives and fear of attack by marauding herdsmen.

The IDPs, numbering over 25,000, taking refuge in three primary schools, yesterday, deserted the locations over non-availability of security operatives.

The displaced village settlements, as a result of last Saturday’s attack, include Dooshima, Antsa, Dooka, Angwan Yara, Ikyayior, Targema, Tse Tor, Chia, Umurayi, Dooga, Gidan Rail, Ajimaka and Ankoma all in Ekye development area, Doma South in Doma Local Council of Nasarawa State.

One of the IDPs, who did not want his name mentioned, lamented that since the attack on his community, Governor Abdullahi Sule did not visit or show any concern to families of those killed and displaced.

The Tiv Development Association’ s President, Peter Ahemba, said the IDPs were in a deplorable condition.

He said other reasons they fled was over story of attack on IDPs camp in Benue.

He added that three Special Advisers to Governor Abdullahi Sule; Mr. Moses Utondu (SSA On Conflict Resolution); Mrs. Mercy Kumbur, (SSA On Food Security) and Mrs. Josephine Term, (SSA On Culture and Tourism) had visited the camps to ascertain the people’s condition, but nothing was done to alleviate their sufferings.

In this article:

IDPs

No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...