Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos The founder of NASCO Group of Companies, Ahmed Nasreddin has died at the age of 96.

The company headquartered in Jos was established by the deceased in 1963 and has produced household items feeding the Nigerian market and beyond.

Reacting to the demise, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said the passing of the patriarch of the NASCO family is a great loss not only to the family but people of Plateau and Nigeria at large.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said the late Nasreddin was a visionary leader who groomed his company from a little beginning to become a major conglomerate.

It added, "The late Nasreddin was a visionary leader who established NASCO in Jos in 1963 as the first jute bag factory in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, in response to the desire of the Nation's founding fathers to meet the challenges for the effective bagging, storage and export of the large agricultural products from the country. This vision saw the company growing from its little beginnings to become a major conglomerate with successful companies in manufacturing, real estate, hospitality and logistics, trading among others.

“NASCO has over the years remained a major employer of labour in Plateau State and continues to contribute to the economic prosperity of the State and Nigeria at large through tax revenue and corporate social responsibility. Because of the faith that the late Nasreddin had in Plateau State, NASCO remained rooted in the State throughout the difficult moments when the State witnessed crises that affected its development.”

Governor Lalong while consoling the family, Management and Staff of the NASCO Conglomerate, said the legacies of the late business mogul will continue to prevail particularly when the company he founded many years ago is waxing stronger and being successfully run by his son, (Dr) Attia Nasreddin and other members of the family and assured the NASCO family of the support and collaboration of the Plateau State Government as he prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and comfort the family.

