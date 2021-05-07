The Nasrulahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is set for a campaign to tackle violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

NASFAT Publicity Secretary, AbdulAkeem Yusuf, in a statement, said the project is an EU-UN spotlight initiative on ending violence against women and girls in collaboration with UNICEF.

The partnership aims to provide a bigger platform and opportunity to enhance commitment to stamp out various forms of violence and abuses against women and girls in the society.

According to Yusuf, the partnership would be for three months – from April to June 2021, and the campaign will be taken to communities across Nigeria in five States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) viz: Lagos in the South west, Cross River in the South South, Ebonyi in the South East, Adamawa in the North East, Sokoto in the North west and Abuja in the North Central.

The NASFAT/UNICEF project lead, Alhaja Ganiyat Babalola, said NASFAT’s collaboration with UNICEF dated back to July 21, 2017, with a signed partnership agreement on ending violence against children campaign, a programme that was diligently carried out in phases with proven records of remarkable success.

The initiative is in line with SDG Target 5.2 – Eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, and also SDG Target 5.3 – eliminate all harmful practices such as child, early or forced marriage and female genital mutilation.

The President of NASFAT, Mr Niyi Yusuf, added that all the efforts at ensuring welfare of the citizens is in line with the focus and policy thrust of NASFAT, which is HELD (Health, Education, Livelihood Dawah).



