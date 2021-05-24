…says she is the mother of all

Members of the Rivers State National Assembly caucus on Monday hailed Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike as she celebrates her birthday.

The caucus in a statement jointly signed by Senator George Thompson Sekibo and Rep Kingsley Ogundu Chinda hailed the wife of the State Governor Nyesom Wike describing her as a mother of all.

The lawmakers said,”the first lady through her various life saving empowerment programmes in the state has fortified many Rivers State women to the envy of all.

Also, your positive exploits in our judiciary testifies to the fact that you combine your legal duties and motherhood, a rare quality bestowed on you by God Almighty.

She’s a great mobiliser of the womenfolk and as she adds another year on this planet, God will continue to bless “our great mother, Your Excellency”.

We members of Rivers state NASS caucus pray that God in His infinite mercy will continue to bless the Household of the Wikes from grace to grace.

