By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The former Senator who represented Imo East Senatorial district, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to assent to the South-East Development Commission’s Bill, SEDC, before him (Buhari) as one of the ways to respond to the call for national dialogue by the Southern governors.

Anyanwu spoke to newsmen in Owerri, while baring his mind on the Southern governors call on President Buhari, to organize a national dialogue for Nigerians.

The Senator was of the view that should the South-East Development Commission, be established that it would go far in addressing challenges facing the country as well as the issue of poverty among Nigerian youths.

Also read: Restructuring: Don’t vilify Southern Governors, Okowa warns Lawan According to Senator Anyanwu, he said: “As the call for urgent national dialogue continues to gather momentum, I want to charge President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the South-East Development Commission’s Bill (SEDC) still in his custody for possible assent, it is part of the measure to kick-start the restructuring.

“Once the bill is assented by the President, South-East geopolitical region would gradually come next to development to compete with other sister zones in the country. The SEDC, Commission when established would generate employment opportunities for the teeming youths and wrestle other issues bordering on marginalization and underdevelopment of the South-East zone.”

He added: “Let me also use this opportunity to commend the resolutions of the Southern Governors which gave node for a total restructuring of the country to fast-track development in all regions, saying that only an insane and uninformed person could criticize their stand. Mr President should rise to the occasion to avoid a total break down of law and order, there is a need for all hands to be on deck towards guaranteeing peace through a coordinated effort with the sincere mode of operations.”

He, however, was not happy that, “The federal government has not demonstrated genuine commitment in the fight against corruption and insecurity, we wonder if the APC led administration was waiting to see Nigerians perish before drastic measures would be taken to rescue the situation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

