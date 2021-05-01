By Sylvester Kwentua Nigerians who wish to travel to Canada for greener pastures, but are not sure of the right immigration agency to approach, should fear no more, as Navigate to Canada, an immigration agency that helps people migrate to Canada, are here to make it possible and stress-free. This was revealed by the president of the agency, Apostle Bible Davids, in a press conference/official launch of the agency, on Thursday, in Lagos.

“Many Nigerians are not aware of the intricacies of Immigrating to Canada; they prefer to apply by themselves or use quack agents and miss some details which could go a long way to impact the outcome of the application. Navigate to Canada is here to stop that” Apostle Davids explained, on why he decided to launch a Canadian immigration agency.

On the special service his agencies would be offered to immigrants, the Apostle had this to say: “There is so much that people are not aware of in terms of Canadian Immigration. There are over 80 pathways to migrating to Canada and becoming a permanent resident but so many people would prefer to put themselves in two boxes.” He stated. “It is the duty of well-meaning immigration agencies in Nigeria to inform their clients of each pathway and advice on the best immigration options available to them. This is one of the special services we would render to our clients.” He assured.

READ ALSO: Oral sex is not stated in the bible’ – Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe says in debut edition of Relationship and Marital Issues If you are scared that Navigate to Canada would not be affordable, the Vice President of the agency, Rebecca Bible Davids, has this to say; “First of all, to provide a seamless immigration experience for our clients, Navigate to Canada has a distinguished panel of immigration consultants who are registered with the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC). The company works to create a personalized immigration approach to fulfill the needs of each client. Now, to how affordable we are? Well, we are very affordable, but before we even start charging you for our service, you need to know that you would first of all be given a free assessment form to fill which indicates if you are indeed eligible to immigrate to Canada under various immigration pathways. We do this so that people wouldn’t have to invest if they do not qualify.” She also stated that at Navigate to Canada, once clients’ applications are approved, they are given the option of receiving further integration services such as where to live in Canada, through the Navigate Real Estate, a subsidiary of the Navigate Group to help them get settled in the country.

On a final note, Apostle Davids has to say: “Navigate to Canada was founded on the need to help Nigerians fulfill their immigration goals to move to an environment that is safe to provide a better future for their loved ones within the shortest possible time. With years of experience in the global immigration field, they help clients with Canadian citizenship, Express Entry, the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), Religious Immigration, Work Permits, Family Sponsorship, and Study Permits. They are also partners with Toronto Real Estate Board and Ontario Real Estate Association to help clients get settled in Canada”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...