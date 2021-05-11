Scene from the 14th Annual Business Law Conference. The conference, organised by the NBA Section on Business Law returns in July. Photo: NBA-SBL

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) has unveiled plans for its 15th Annual Business Law Conference. Taking place over two days from July 14 to 15, this year’s conference takes a hybrid format with virtual and limited in-person attendance, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally a convergence of the legal and business community, the NBA-SBL conferences present an opportunity for lawyers, policy makers, regulators and investors to engage, discuss, network and unwind in a convivial atmosphere.

And this year would be no different as the conference would have key stakeholders from the digital ecosystem fairly represented at the conference.

Speaking on the conference, the Chairman of the NBA-SBL and Lead Partner, Detail Solicitors, Ayuli Jemide, disclosed that the conference, with the theme “Re-tooling Business for Change: Leveraging the Tech Explosion,” will be boosted with a remarkable line-up of knowledgeable speakers and panellists who will interrogate critical issues around the exponential growth of technology across the world.

He said: “The conference will amongst other things, spotlight vital topics such as tech innovation and e-governance, the future of digital financial services, alternative currencies in the digital age, global tech trends in law practice management, the role and impact of technology and innovation in bridging the health care deficit in Nigeria, amongst other vital discourse.”

As a means of making the conference impactful, organisers will be offering participants and guests a virtual and physical venue for the conference, multiple interactive virtual rooms, physical and virtual speed networking, and virtual trade shows, amongst other exciting digital experiences.

Speaking about sponsorship benefits, the 2021 conference Chair, Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, revealed that the conference will offer several business benefits to sponsors in various categories. These, he said, will include, virtual trade show booths, check-in branding, session’s background branding, and branded pages between sessions.

Other benefits include branded breakout and virtual meeting rooms, splash pages, banner ads, sponsored listings, highlighted exhibitors, and highlights on the agenda. Sponsors would also have the option of sponsored virtual happy hours, branded surveys and interactive polling, branded gamification, and virtual office or drop-in hours with sales reps, amongst other exciting offerings.

“In all, the conference will leverage our new digital business environment to give our virtual and in-person attendees a truly digital conference experience,” Alex-Adedipe said.

The NBA-SBL is the special arm of the Nigerian Bar Association, which engenders the development of commercial law and specialised commercial law practice in Nigeria. The section currently has 21 committees that focus on specialised areas of commercial law practice, while also addressing issues from different sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Through its committees and strategic partnerships with the public and private sectors, the section frequently organises periodic workshops, seminars and training programmes for members, with a view to promoting commercial and business interests in Nigeria.

