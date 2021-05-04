Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), (left), presenting a plaque to Oyo State, governor, Seyi Makinde at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), said about 2,000 delegates would attend the annual conference tagged “Ibadan 2021” to brainstorm on issues that border on public interest and development.

Chairman of the Section, Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), stated this during an advocacy visit to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

He said the yearly conference themed: “The role of public interest in governance in Nigeria”, would hold from May 23 to 26, while leading human rights and other speakers have committed to attend the conference.

Ananaba commended the government for displaying public interest by relocating displaced traders instead of abandoning them.

He noted the developmental strides of the administration, adding that the fact that a majority of the cabinet members are lawyers must have contributed positively to the governor’s success.

In his remarks, Makinde assured that the state would provide safe environment for the delegates.

He also promised to personally declare open the conference, observing that the event would boost the state’s economy, noting that some of the money to be spent by the delegates will trickle down to the business sector.

Noting that NBA-SPIDEL has a special place in his heart, Makinde said: “The Section on Public Interest is something that is very interesting to us because I always tell people that this government was put in place by the people themselves.

“We did not come in through any godfather. We did not come in because we had federal might. We did not even have local might when we were about to get elected. So, we can only run a government that is sensitive to the yearnings of our people. If we are hosting a conference of Nigeria Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, we think this is an appropriate place for that to happen.”

Makinde also expressed worries about the rising cases of unemployment in the country as well as the over-dependence on the Federal Government for allocations, urging lawyers to “let your voices be heard” in resolving the crises of federalism and nation building.

In his welcome address, Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN) said that the conference “could not have come at a better time,” adding that the state is noted as a pacesetter which hosts the oldest Ministry of Justice in the country.



