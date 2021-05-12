Monday Ubani By Henry Ojelu The chairman, conference planning committee Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Monday Ubani, has said that the 4-days conference scheduled to commence on May 23 in Ibadan, Oyo State, will fully comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Ubani said the NBA is aware of the recently announced Covid-19 protocols and movement restrictions by the federal government and has put adequate measures in place to ensure compliance by participants.

Ubani also pointed out that the event is a hybrid conference and that some of the key speakers will join the conference via zoom.

He said: ” We are aware of the movement restrictions and other COVID-19 protocols announced by the federal government. As a law-abiding association, we have put in place adequate measures to ensure full compliance by all physical participants. We are also working with the Oyo State government to ensure adequate security and compliance with covid-19 safety protocols.”

Highlighting some of the highpoints of the conference, Ubani said: “Aside from the eagerly awaited opening ceremony, a plenary session on ‘The imperatives of public interest in governance in Nigeria,’ will hold immediately afterward. The technical sessions will hold on May 24 and May 25 with varying sub-themes including “Internal security: a prerequisite for national development (legality and efficacy of regional vigilantes and other security frameworks);” “Internal security: A prerequisite for national development (legality and efficacy of public inquiry by state governments – issues on violent protests and recovery of assets),” and “When the state truly defends: Assessing the role of Office of the Public Defender of Lagos State & other institutional schemes for access to justice by the public.”

ALSO READ: Northern Elders, Ohanaeze, Afenifere don’t believe in one Nigeria – BALARABE “Other sessions are: “Anti-corruption model: assets declaration, public access, and emerging issues;” “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Assessing Nigeria’s progress – focus discussion on gender equality, climate action, peace, justice, and strong institutions;” “Third-party data capturing for national identification numbers project: national security and privacy issues;” “Paternity fraud in Nigeria: Legal and social implications;” “Showcase session on public interest lawyering: Capacity building and enhancement of practice skills on public interest lawyering – a continuing professional development perspective,” and “NBA Public Interest Litigation Committee: Broadening the strategy for NBA’s intervention in public interest lawyering.”

With over 60 leading speakers having confirmed their participation, Ubani noted that the annual conference promises to be highly intellectually rewarding.

Some of the speakers expected at the conference include Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, and House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Other speakers are the Attorney-General & Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN); NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata; former Senate President, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu; EFCC Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa; INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN); Legal Aid Council DirectorGeneral, Mr. Aliyu Abubakar; National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu; Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN), and leading political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Aside from Minority Senate Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Senator Dino Melaye, the human rights community is fully represented by fiery human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana (SAN); Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Aisha Yesufu, Chief Mike Ozekhome, Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, Mr. Jiti Ogunye, Mr. Liborous Oshoma and Mallam Mahdi Shehu among others.

Among the Governors that have committed to attend the annual conference are the host Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed. Other speakers are Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, and pioneer NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN) among others.

