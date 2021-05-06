The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has finally slammed Channels TV and Inspiration FM, Lagos N5 million each for alleged breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The acting Director-General of the commission, Prof Armstrong Idachaba, noted that the NBC had served Channels TV a letter stating that the station was liable for infractions of the code following the broadcast of its programme, ‘Politics Today’ of April 25, in which the station granted an interview to one of the leaders of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Idachaba said both stations accepted culpability for the infractions and earlier offered unreserved apologies for the breaches.

The NBC boss stated that the Commission has reviewed the appeals and apologies from both stations, and has decided to set aside the option of suspension of licence.

“The Commission has, however, directed both stations to pay N5 million penalty each to serve as a deterrent,” Idachaba said in a statement.

According to Idachaba, Channels TV station breached Sections 3.11.1(b) and 5.4.3 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code while Inspiration FM, violated the Sections 3.11.1(b) and 5.4.3 of the Code because of a programme of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) it aired on May 2.

Idachaba described the broadcasts as divisive and inflammatory.

He said, “Section 3.11.1(b) says “the broadcaster shall ensure that no programme contains anything which amounts to subversion of constituted authority or compromises the unity of corporate existence of Nigeria as a sovereign state.

“Section 5.4.3 says “in reporting conflict situations, the broadcaster shall perform the role of a peace agent by adhering to the principle of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.





