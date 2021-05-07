The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) have agreed to share data on import and export points for analysis on the contributions of the Free Trade Zone Scheme to the national economy.



The two agencies have put in place a technical committee to drive the process hoping the collaboration will ensure proper decision-making. The collaboration was reached yesterday when the NEPZA Managing Director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, paid a courtesy visit to the Statistician-General, Dr. Yemi Kale in Abuja.



Adesugba explained that the partnership was aimed at assisting the authority to define both the import and export data points for analysis. Kale said the bureau was set up to monitor indices of the productive sector, adding that any proposal aimed at achieving that would be appreciated.





