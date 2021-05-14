By Emmanuel Elebeke The Chairman, Board of Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande, has lost his daughter, Miss Feranmi Fasunle.

The Board, Management, and entire staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have commiserated with the Chairman over the sad incident.

Miss Fasunle, aged 19, was a promising 200-Level student of Political Science at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, who dreamt of reading Law as a second degree.

A statement signed by Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said Fasunle died in the early hours of Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, following spirited efforts to save her.

“While we, at the Commission, identify with the entire family at this grieving period, we are, however, consoled by the fact that the young lady died pursuing an intellectual vision that would have added great value to humanity.

“It is our solemn and collective prayer that God grant her eternal peace and give the entire family of our Chairman the grace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, said the Commission.

