The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has denied asking mobile subscribers to submit their phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) Number.

The IMEI is an identity number used to uniquely identify a mobile phone. The 15-digit IMEI number is an electronic fingerprint transmitted every time a phone is used, which reveals the identity of the mobile handset. They are independent of phone numbers and are usually stamped beneath the battery on the back of the handset.

Earlier today, news that the NCC mandated mobile subscribers to submit their IMEI within three months of the announcement, from July 2021, was reported across several media platforms.

But the commission has debunked the news saying that it has no plans to ask mobile subscribers to submit their IMEI.

In a statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the Director, Public Affairs of the commission, he reiterated that At no time did the Commission issue a statement regarding the registration of IMEI by subscribers, adding that the report in question emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which was uploaded on the Commission’s website.

“The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission has been drawn to several media publications to the effect that the Commission will require Nigerians to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their phones to it from July, 2021.

“The reports in question have emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

“It is pertinent to state that the Commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS). The DMS will essentially protect subscribers against phone theft and will identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks.

“The system will capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit same. The general public is advised to disregard the said publications, which have created the erroneous impression that telephone subscribers will be required to register their IMEI with their networks,” the report read.

Like this: Like Loading...