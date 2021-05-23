NCDC Director General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu PHOTO: Twitter

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 35 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country on May 22. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

It said the 35 cases were from six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The health agency said out of the 35 cases, Lagos recorded nine, Kano-8, Yobe-7, Rivers-4, Akwa Ibom-3, FCT-2 and Katsina-1.

It said that there were now 165,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 156,468 discharged and 2,067 deaths as at May 22.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency said that it had tested over two million people since the beginning of the pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

It added that there were over 7,000 active cases in the country.





