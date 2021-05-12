The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has promoted 6,332 officers and men of the service, following the approval of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

The Public Relations Officer (SPRO) of the Service, Controller of Corrections (CC), Mr Francis Enobore, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the exercise was in compliance with a directive contained in a letter No. CDCFIB/S.004/Vol.111/79 dated May 10, and issued by the Director/Secretary of the Board, Aisha Rufai.

Enobore noted that CDCFIB had approved the promotion and upgrade of 3,877 officers of the NCoS to various ranks.

He added that the Controller-General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, also approved the promotion of 2,455 junior officers, bringing the total number of officers and men promoted to 6,332.

According to him, the benefitting officers are those on Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS) 07 – 16 who passed the 2020 promotion examination and satisfied other criteria set by the Board.

ALSO READ: NSCDC intercepts truckload of crude oil, arrests 4 suspects in Imo He said: “Those that acquired degree certificates after obtaining due approval for further studies and are qualified for upgrading also benefitted from the exercise.

“Among those promoted from the rank of Controller of Corrections (CC) to Assistant Controller General of Corrections (ACG) are CC Oluwasemire Isaac Segun, CC Aminu Sule Zakirai, CC Inechi Moses Nnamdi and CC Akpanamah Helen.”

It added that a total of 31 Deputy Controllers of Corrections (DCC) were also promoted to the rank of CC, while 72 Assistant Controllers of Corrections (ACC) were elevated to DCC.

“Others include 131 Chief Superintendents of Corrections (CSC) promoted to ACC; 345 Superintendents of Corrections (SC) promoted to the rank of CSC and 519 Deputy Superintendents of Corrections (DSC) elevated to SC.

“Also promoted were 535 Assistant Superintendents of Corrections 1(ASC1) to the rank of DSC while 1,101 ASC 11 were promoted to ASC 1. In the inspectorate cadre 1,139 officers were equally promoted to the rank of ASC 11,” said the statement.

Enobore quoted the CG as charging the beneficiaries to justify their elevation through value-added service, noting that promotion naturally attracts higher responsibility which must be handled with devotion.

