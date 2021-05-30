By Emma Amaize – Port Harcourt Crusaders under the auspices of 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to harassment and distortion by Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, to discontinue the ongoing forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Coordinator of the group, Izon Ebi, in a statement, asserted: “Mr. President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of “Nigeria should not to succumb to the cheap blackmail and propaganda of the present leadership of the IYC because it does not represent the wishes and aspirations of the Niger Delta people.”

“Its agenda is to stop the conclusion of the forensic audit in order to set free the leaders that have looted and mismanaged N19 trillion meant for the development of the Niger Delta region.

READ ALSO: National Day of Mourning ‘21: CSOs storm NASS, call on Buhari to end killings “IYC is not known for afflicting pains on innocent travelers and stopping government’s noble intentions for the Niger Delta region, 21st CYNDAC advises IYC to stop further ridiculing of the revered name of the IYC worldwide. We have more pressing issues than this show of shame in the 21st century. This show of shame must stop because it clearly shows that the guilty and those that feel they own NDDC are fighting back to stop the findings and conclusion of the forensic audit.

“We are not going to allow it to happen because nobody is more Niger Deltan than the other. The game is up and we advise the security agents to rise up to the occasion and not to allow it to snowball into another crisis that will cause more problems for the government and the region because Niger Deltans and the state governors endorsed the forensic audit of NDDC.

“What is happening presently does not represent the ideals of the founding fathers of the IYC because Ijaw means truth and must always stand with the truth. The present primitive actions and blatant lie of kidnapping and commercialization of the struggle is regrettable and unfortunate,” the campaigners said.

