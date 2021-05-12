Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS) has stressed the need to attract foreign investments, especially from the United Kingdom (UK) to the Computer Village, Lagos.

The Chairman of the NDDIS steering committee, David Smith, stated that attracting investments to Nigeria’s ICT sector would expand Africa’s largest ICT hub and help to build capacity in the dynamic industry.

Smith, who disclosed this during a zoom meeting to announce a summit between the actors in the industry, billed to hold on August 26-27 in London, added that the move would attract investment, business partnership and collaboration between Nigeria and the UK.

Smith, who is also the Chairman of British African Business Alliance Limited, stated that the initiative started during the time of Dr. Dalhatu Tafida as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, adding that it was an opportunity to attract the diaspora to invest in the country.

“The NDDIS was established to help Nigerians in the diaspora as well as other international business leaders and companies who are keen to expand their investment portfolios to Nigeria. It also identifies potential sources of finance, technology and technical skills that could boost the promotion of enterprise and the creation of jobs.”



