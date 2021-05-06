The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced two months of training for 42 youths on environmental beautification under the Special Public Works (SPW) Department of Anambra State to ease unemployment.



Addressing participants in Awka, the Acting Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the training would equip them and enhance their chances of becoming entrepreneurs.

Fikpo, who was represented by the Director of SPW, Tony Okum, explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state, adding: “The choice of specialised training of the participants on both soft and hard landscaping was a carefully designed initiative to align them with the current demands of the general economic activities of the society.”





