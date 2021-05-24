Unemployment Dayo Johnson – Akure The National Directorate of Employment NDE said it has trained no fewer than 136 unemployed youths in both the Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme ANOAS and Modern Agricultural Practice in Ondo state.

Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubarkar Fikpo said this in Akure at the Orientation of the 2021 ANOAS and the Orientation of the participants in the Rural Employment Promotion Department REP.

Fikpo noted that the objective of the ANOAS was to acquaint the participants with mother methods of service delivery in specific trades and sharpen their skills using advanced methods and technology available in industries and corporate outfits.

He added that the B-NOAS graduate is proficient enough to compete favorably in the business world.

This according to him “has therefore necessary to up-skill them in order to equip them with a higher level of competence through the ANOAS.

READ ALSO: APC registration: Imo exceeds 2 million target — Technical committee The DG said that 36 trainees were involved, two from each of the council areas, and spread among five skill sets namely tailoring, confectionary, make-up, Event planning, and shoemaking.

Fikpo employed the trainees to take the training seriously as it would be three months intensive and comprehensive.

Also, the Rural Employment Promotion Department of the state NDE has trained 100 unemployed persons in the area of crop production, livestock management, food processing, preservation, storage, Agro services, and mechanisation.

The scheme was tagged “sustainable agricultural development training scheme SADTS.

The DG in his address delivered by the Ondo state coordinators, Dare Awokoya said sustainable agricultural development training scheme has been a veritable tool for generating employment among the youths especially school leavers, retirees, and graduates of higher institution.

Fikpo added that the scheme involved two weeks of theoretical training and three months of experimental adaptive practical training.

He appealed to the participants to be up and doing during g the training period.

