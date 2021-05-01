The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has kicked off training on vocational skills for 594 unemployed youths in Imo.

The acting Director-General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo, made the disclosure at the launching of its Vocational Skills Development (VSD) Scheme on Friday in Owerri.

According to Fikpo, out of the 594 youths, 540 will be trained under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship (B-NOAS) while 54 will be trained under the Advanced National Open Apprenticeship (A-NOAS).

Fikpo, who was represented by the NDE Coordinator in Imo, Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho, added that the trainees would be presented with a certificate upon completion of the training.

READ ALSO: Poor funding of education responsible for rising insecurity, ActionAid, others tell FG “Under A-NOAS, trainees upgrade their knowledge of basic skills acquired under the B-NOAS and are guaranteed a certificate as well as access to startup loan upon completion of the training,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the Director, Department of Vocational Skills Development (VSD), Mr Julius Fakunle, said that participants would be trained in skills such as computer operation, fashion designing, generator maintenance, catering and hairdressing.

Fakunle, who was represented by Mr Obinna Offia, an Assistant Director in the department, urged the trainees to take the three-month-long training seriously.

“Many people applied but only 20 persons were selected from each Local Government Area for the B-NOAS and 2 persons per LGA for the A-NOAS.

“It is on this note I urge you to take the training seriously and make yourselves self-employed at the end of the three months training,’’ he said.

One of the participants, Miss Chisom Ebegbulam from Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area (LGA), thanked the NDE for what she described as ” an opportunity to shape the lives of beneficiaries” and pledged commitment to the training.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...